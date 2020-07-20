Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arabs Blocked From Returning

Click to expand Image Map of five villages in Rabia subdistrict that the Kurdistan Regional Government has prevented Arab residents from returning to.  © 2020 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is preventing about 1,200 Arab families from returning home to 5 villages more than 6 years after the area was retaken from the Islamic State (also known as ISIS), Human Rights Watch said today. KRG authorities have allowed Kurdish residents in neighboring villages, in the Rabia subdistrict, west of Dohuk, to return. “Kurdish authorities are preventing thousands…

