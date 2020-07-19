Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Body Cameras Alone Won't Stop Discriminatory Policing in France

Click to expand Image Police perform a stop during the Covid-19 lockdown in Nice, France, April 8, 2020 © 2020 Eric Gaillard/Reuters Asked about ethnic profiling during a recent TV interview, French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to enforce the wearing of body cameras by police officers by the end of his term in 2022 to "retrace the truth of the facts … and … restore confidence [in the police]." That the French president wants to tackle discriminatory identity checks is positive. But like many leaders before him, Macron puts too much faith in body cameras alone ending these…

© Human Rights Watch


