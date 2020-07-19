Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Police Found Complicit in Anti-Muslim Mob Violence

Click to expand Image Police stand guard during a protest against a new citizenship law at the Seelampur area of New Delhi, India, February 20, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Manish Swarup An independent investigation into attacks on Muslims by Hindu mobs in Delhi in February 2020 found that police were complicit in and even abetted the violence. The attacks came after weeks of peaceful protests against the Indian government’s discriminatory citizenship policies. Witnesses say that when they asked police for help during the violence, they refused, saying “they had no orders to act.” The report,…

