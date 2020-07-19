Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia Shouldn’t Persecute Outspoken Migrant Worker

Click to expand Image Screenshot from Al Jazeera's Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown | 101 East. © 2020 YouTube A Bangladeshi migrant worker in Malaysia faces dire consequences for speaking out about the poor treatment of migrant workers in the country. Mohamed Rayhan Kabir spoke to Al Jazeera about Malaysia’s controversial roundup of undocumented migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic for a documentary entitled “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown.” Shortly after the documentary aired, Malaysian authorities announced they wanted to question Kabir. They splashed his name, photo, and address…

