Human Rights Observatory

Another Voix de Djibouti reporter arrested in Djibouti City

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the crackdown in recent weeks on the few journalists still trying to provide independent news reporting in Djibouti and calls for the immediate release of Charmarke Saïd Darar, the latest of many reporters for La Voix de Djibouti to be arrested.Charmarke Saïd Darar was arrested on the evening of 15 July as the local news continued to be

