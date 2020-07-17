Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong’s national security law: 10 things you need to know

On 30 June, China’s top legislature unanimously passed a new national security law for Hong Kong. The law is dangerously vague and broad: virtually anything could be deemed a threat to “national security" under its provisions, and it can apply to anyone on the planet. Here are 10 reasons why everyone should be worried about this new law.

© Amnesty International


