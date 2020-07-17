Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Draft minimum standard dataset for the search of missing migrants

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ UNESCO reaffirms need for Internet Universality, amid intensified threats
~ Celebrating International Criminal Justice Day
~ Libya: Reveal Missing Politician’s Whereabouts
~ G20: Rich, powerful states must ensure COVID-19 recovery measures tackle global poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis
~ Sixteen reporters arrested while covering protests in latest crackdown in Belarus
~ ICC: Stand for Justice
~ Seven Years of Suffering for Australia’s Asylum Seekers, Refugees
~ UN independent expert welcomes UK court decision to allow Shamima Begum to fight for citizenship
~ USA: State Department’s flawed ‘unalienable rights’ report undermines international law
~ Water workers preserve public health despite war and Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter