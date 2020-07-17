Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Draft minimum standard dataset for the search of missing migrants
~ Celebrating International Criminal Justice Day
~ Libya: Reveal Missing Politician’s Whereabouts
~ G20: Rich, powerful states must ensure COVID-19 recovery measures tackle global poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis
~ Sixteen reporters arrested while covering protests in latest crackdown in Belarus
~ ICC: Stand for Justice
~ Seven Years of Suffering for Australia’s Asylum Seekers, Refugees
~ UN independent expert welcomes UK court decision to allow Shamima Begum to fight for citizenship
~ USA: State Department’s flawed ‘unalienable rights’ report undermines international law
~ Water workers preserve public health despite war and Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter