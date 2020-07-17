Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sixteen reporters arrested while covering protests in latest crackdown in Belarus

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the latest wave of arrests of Belarusian journalists covering demonstrations in support of President Lukashenko’s opponents and calls on the authorities to stop trying to gag independent media.At least 16 journalists were among the more than 250 people arrested on 14 and 15 July when police used force to break up spontaneous demonstrations in several Belarusian cities in support of two w

© Reporters without borders -


