Human Rights Observatory

ICC: Stand for Justice

Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.  © 2019 Peter Dejong/AP (New York) – Member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should use the 22nd anniversary of its founding to show support for the court in the face of unprecedented United States pressure, Human Rights Watch said today. The court’s founding treaty, the Rome Statute, was adopted on July 17, 1998, a day now commemorated as the Day of International Criminal Justice. “The ICC has made uneven progress in bringing those responsible for serious crimes…

