Human Rights Observatory

Seven Years of Suffering for Australia’s Asylum Seekers, Refugees

Click to expand Image Asylum seekers and refugees hold placards during protest against their detention at Kangaroo Point Hotel in Brisbane, Australia, amid the Covid-19 crisis. © 2020 Photo by Florent Rols / SOPA Images/Sipa USA This Sunday marks the seventh anniversary of Australia’s disastrous decision to resume its policy of transferring asylum seekers offshore. Since July 2013, Australia has forcibly transferred more than 3,000 asylum seekers who traveled there by boat to camps on Papua New Guinea and Nauru. This experiment in human suffering as a deterrent has not worked. Seven years…

© Human Rights Watch -


