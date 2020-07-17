Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Celebrating International Criminal Justice Day

Click to expand Image Members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walk through rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, September 5, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, file July 17 marks International Criminal Justice Day, commemorating the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is a moment to reflect on the importance of obtaining justice for victims of serious international crimes. On today’s 22nd anniversary of the statute, as the global rule of law faces…

