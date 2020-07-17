Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Reveal Missing Politician’s Whereabouts

Click to expand Image Seham Sergewa, Libyan politician and member of the House of Representatives abducted in Benghazi on July 17, 2019, attends a session at the Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland, 2015. © Private (Beirut) – The whereabouts of Seham Sergewa, a member of Libya’s parliament, remain unknown since armed men apparently affiliated with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) abducted her from her home in the eastern city of Benghazi on July 17, 2019, Human Rights Watch said today. Relatives of Sergewa and Benghazi residents with knowledge of the abduction said that LAAF-affiliated…

© Human Rights Watch


