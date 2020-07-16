Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rise in women prisoners and COVID measures, ‘making sentences worse’

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Nuclear testing legacy is ‘cruellest’ environmental injustice, warns rights expert
~ Indonesia: Inter-denominational Christian ethics and IHL workshop with Sanata Dharma University
~ Indonesia: ICRC attends first international conference on Buddhist ethics, education, and applied Buddhism
~ Niger: Two journalists arrested in disturbing setback for press freedom
~ Moroccan journalist questioned for fifth time in three weeks
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Collective Expulsions
~ Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step
~ Nepal’s Universal Periodic Review
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International declares Bernardo Caal Xol a prisoner of conscience
~ South Korea: New anti-discrimination bill offers hope and safety to many
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter