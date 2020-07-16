Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Inter-denominational Christian ethics and IHL workshop with Sanata Dharma University

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Indonesia: ICRC attends first international conference on Buddhist ethics, education, and applied Buddhism
~ Niger: Two journalists arrested in disturbing setback for press freedom
~ Moroccan journalist questioned for fifth time in three weeks
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Collective Expulsions
~ Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step
~ Nepal’s Universal Periodic Review
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International declares Bernardo Caal Xol a prisoner of conscience
~ South Korea: New anti-discrimination bill offers hope and safety to many
~ Russia: Rights Defender Faces Criminal Charges
~ US Structural Racism Shapes Access to Water During Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter