Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Two journalists arrested in disturbing setback for press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arbitrary arrests of two journalists in the past two months in Niger. They constitute a disturbing reversal for press freedom in a country that had seen significant progress in recent years. One of the journalists is still being held.The latest victim is Ali Soumana, the founder and editor of the newspaper Le Courrier and a member of the Norbert Zongo Cell for Investigative Journalism in West Africa (

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


