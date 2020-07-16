Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan journalist questioned for fifth time in three weeks

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call to the Moroccan authorities to stop harassing Omar Radi, a reporter and human right defender who was questioned by police yesterday for the fifth time in three weeks in what officials have called an investigation into the receipt of “funds from abroad in connection with intelligence services.”

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Collective Expulsions
~ Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step
~ Nepal’s Universal Periodic Review
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International declares Bernardo Caal Xol a prisoner of conscience
~ South Korea: New anti-discrimination bill offers hope and safety to many
~ Russia: Rights Defender Faces Criminal Charges
~ US Structural Racism Shapes Access to Water During Covid-19
~ US - RSF concerned that visa review could force dozens of Voice of America journalists to leave the United States
~ Independent rights expert says emerging technologies entrenching racism, discrimination
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter