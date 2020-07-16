Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Structural Racism Shapes Access to Water During Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic is underscoring the absurdity of the US refusal to accept its obligations on the human right to water – against which it has repeatedly argued, including at the United Nations. Activists around the country are highlighting how water crises in their communities are exacerbating the pandemic. We the People of Detroit, an organization committed to community research and the human right to water, released findings last week that in Detroit, more water shutoffs correlated with more Covid-19 cases. A coalition of civil rights organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense and…

