Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step

Click to expand Image Sudan's Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari. Sudan’s Sovereign Council recently passed into law several long-awaited amendments that, if implemented and used properly, should improve human rights in the country. The amendments include criminalization of female genital mutilation, a widespread practice across Sudan, and abolishing the requirement for women traveling with children to get consent from a male guardian. Announcing the changes, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told the BBC, “We are keen to demolish any discrimination that was enacted by the old regime…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


