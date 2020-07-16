Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s Universal Periodic Review

Click to expand Image Activists hold an event in memory of people who were disappeared during Nepal’s decade-long civil war, Kathmandu, August 30, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Geneva) – Nepal has failed to live up to its commitments on transitional justice, or to carry out the recommendations from the last United Nations review of its human rights record, Human Rights Watch said in a submission to the UN Human Rights Council for Nepal’s forthcoming review. Nepal has also not met pledges it subsequently made when seeking election to the Human Rights Council in 2017. Under the Universal Periodic…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Collective Expulsions
~ Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International declares Bernardo Caal Xol a prisoner of conscience
~ South Korea: New anti-discrimination bill offers hope and safety to many
~ Russia: Rights Defender Faces Criminal Charges
~ US Structural Racism Shapes Access to Water During Covid-19
~ US - RSF concerned that visa review could force dozens of Voice of America journalists to leave the United States
~ Independent rights expert says emerging technologies entrenching racism, discrimination
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
~ Philippines Uses ‘Drug War’ Tactics to Fight Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter