Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Amnesty International declares Bernardo Caal Xol a prisoner of conscience

Bernardo Caal Xol, a Q'eqchi' Maya Indigenous leader and Guatemalan human rights defender, is a prisoner of conscience who has been wrongfully imprisoned for more than two years, Amnesty International said today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Greece: Investigate Pushbacks, Collective Expulsions
~ Sudan’s Law Reforms a Positive First Step
~ Nepal’s Universal Periodic Review
~ South Korea: New anti-discrimination bill offers hope and safety to many
~ Russia: Rights Defender Faces Criminal Charges
~ US Structural Racism Shapes Access to Water During Covid-19
~ US - RSF concerned that visa review could force dozens of Voice of America journalists to leave the United States
~ Independent rights expert says emerging technologies entrenching racism, discrimination
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
~ Philippines Uses ‘Drug War’ Tactics to Fight Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter