Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: New anti-discrimination bill offers hope and safety to many

Responding to the introduction of a bill to outlaw discrimination in South Korea, including against LGBTI people, Arnold Fang, East Asia Researcher of Amnesty International said: “A law to effectively protect everybody from discrimination, including LGBTI people, could make South Korea a pioneer in Asia for passing such legislation. This is a welcome initiative which, if followed through, would give hope and safety to many.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ US - RSF concerned that visa review could force dozens of Voice of America journalists to leave the United States
~ Independent rights expert says emerging technologies entrenching racism, discrimination
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
~ Philippines Uses ‘Drug War’ Tactics to Fight Covid-19
~ Global Young Academy contributes to UNESCO’s consultation on Open Science
~ Hamas bans journalists from working for Saudi TV channel
~ UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employability of one million youth as recession looms
~ UNESCO launches worldwide online public consultation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
~ Venezuela: amputation, extortion and death amidst booming gold mining racket
~ Statement in support of the mandate of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter