Human Rights Observatory

US - RSF concerned that visa review could force dozens of Voice of America journalists to leave the United States

ReportsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by the US Agency for Global Media’s (USAGM) recent announcement that it will be doing a case-by-case assessment of at least 76 Voice of America journalists’ J-1 visa renewal applications, meaning they may be forced to leave the United States when their visas expire.A spokesperson for USAGM announced on July 9 that the agency is assessing renewal applications for J-1 visas at Voice of America (VOA), one of the broadcasters overseen by USAGM.

© Reporters without borders


