Philippines Uses ‘Drug War’ Tactics to Fight Covid-19

Click to expand Image A police officer checks the temperatures of passengers inside a jeepney at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, March 16, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Aaron Favil The Philippine government announced this week that police will conduct house-to-house searches for people who might have been infected with the novel coronavirus and then forcibly relocate them to government-run isolation facilities. The authorities said they will look for people with symptoms of Covid-19, but worryingly will also rely on citizens to report others they believe are infected. The move comes as…

