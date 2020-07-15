Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hamas bans journalists from working for Saudi TV channel

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Hamas authorities to reverse their decision to ban all journalists in the Gaza Strip from working for the Saudi TV news channel Al Arabiya – a decision that violates media pluralism.RSF has learned that Hamas issued the ban today in response to a report broadcast by Al Arabiya on

© Reporters without borders -


