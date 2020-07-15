Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: amputation, extortion and death amidst booming gold mining racket

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employability of one million youth as recession looms
~ UNESCO launches worldwide online public consultation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
~ Statement in support of the mandate of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
~ Sri Lanka: Journalist manhandled by notorious police inspector currently on trial
~ Afghanistan: Families who lost everything in conflict, struggle again due to COVID-19
~ Burundi: Make Rights a Priority
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
~ Maldivian president’s comms chief accused of sexually harassing journalist
~ On Hejaaz Hizbullah: The latest victim of Sri Lanka’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act
~ Webinar: "New life, new normal" by Smaratungga Buddhist College and ICRC
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter