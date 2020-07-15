Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Journalist manhandled by notorious police inspector currently on trial

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the way a Sri Lankan police inspector reputedly close to the president was allowed to manhandle and threaten a newspaper photographer outside the courthouse where the inspector is being tried in connection with a prison massacre. This act of intimidation cannot go unpunished, RSF said.“Why are you taking my pictures and who you are to take my pictures?” Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa said as he grabbed Akila Jayawardane outside the courtho

