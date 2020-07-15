Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Free Speech, Assembly Under Threat

Click to expand Image Foreign workers from Bangladesh gather in an alleyway of an accommodation block after being put under quarantine to contain the spread of Covid-19, May 9, 2020 in Male, Maldives.  © 2020 AHMED SHURAU/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The Maldives government is enforcing restrictions on protests that violate fundamental rights, Human Rights Watch said today. New regulations also threaten civil society groups for supporting peaceful protests. Migrant workers who have gone unpaid for months since the outbreak of Covid-19 have protested their living and work conditions…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employability of one million youth as recession looms
~ UNESCO launches worldwide online public consultation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
~ Venezuela: amputation, extortion and death amidst booming gold mining racket
~ Statement in support of the mandate of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
~ Sri Lanka: Journalist manhandled by notorious police inspector currently on trial
~ Afghanistan: Families who lost everything in conflict, struggle again due to COVID-19
~ Burundi: Make Rights a Priority
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
~ Maldivian president’s comms chief accused of sexually harassing journalist
~ On Hejaaz Hizbullah: The latest victim of Sri Lanka’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter