Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tulsa Searches for Mass Graves from 1921 Race Massacre

Click to expand Image On Oct. 7, 2019 photo, Kristi Williams, left, and Chief Egunwale Amusan view a cemetery map during a search for possible mass burial graves from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.  © Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP The City of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday restarted a dormant investigation into the existence of possible mass graves where victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre may lie. Investigators were set begin excavation in one of three initial sites earlier this year, but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The search is a critical…

© Human Rights Watch


