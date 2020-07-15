Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Make Rights a Priority

Click to expand Image President Évariste Ndayishimiye’s inauguration ceremony in Gitega, Burundi, on June 18, 2020. Ndayishimiye took power two months early after the abrupt death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza. © 2020 Berthier Mugiraneza/AP Photo (Nairobi) – Burundi’s new president, Évariste Ndayishimiye, should make protecting and promoting human rights a priority during his presidency, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the president made public today. The new administration has taken positive initial steps to tackle Covid-19 but faces enormous challenges. Human Rights Watch…

