Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures

Click to expand Image National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla members line up in their camp on the banks of the San Juan River, Chocó state, Colombia, on November 21, 2017.  © 2017 Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Armed groups in Colombia have committed killings and other abuses against civilians in an effort to enforce their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the arrival of the novel coronavirus to Colombia, armed groups in several parts of the country have imposed curfews, lockdowns, and other measures to prevent the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employability of one million youth as recession looms
~ UNESCO launches worldwide online public consultation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
~ Venezuela: amputation, extortion and death amidst booming gold mining racket
~ Statement in support of the mandate of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
~ Sri Lanka: Journalist manhandled by notorious police inspector currently on trial
~ Afghanistan: Families who lost everything in conflict, struggle again due to COVID-19
~ Burundi: Make Rights a Priority
~ Maldivian president’s comms chief accused of sexually harassing journalist
~ On Hejaaz Hizbullah: The latest victim of Sri Lanka’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act
~ Webinar: "New life, new normal" by Smaratungga Buddhist College and ICRC
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter