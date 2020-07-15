Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldivian president’s comms chief accused of sexually harassing journalist

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Maldives’ President Ibu Solih to adopt appropriate sanctions in the case of a newspaper editor who says she was sexually harassed by his head of communications and who filed complaints months ago without any action being taken. Rae Munnavar, the editor of The Edition, the English-language version of the Mihaaru daily newspaper, repor

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employability of one million youth as recession looms
~ UNESCO launches worldwide online public consultation on the ethics of artificial intelligence
~ Venezuela: amputation, extortion and death amidst booming gold mining racket
~ Statement in support of the mandate of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
~ Sri Lanka: Journalist manhandled by notorious police inspector currently on trial
~ Afghanistan: Families who lost everything in conflict, struggle again due to COVID-19
~ Burundi: Make Rights a Priority
~ Colombia: Armed Groups’ Brutal Covid-19 Measures
~ On Hejaaz Hizbullah: The latest victim of Sri Lanka’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act
~ Webinar: "New life, new normal" by Smaratungga Buddhist College and ICRC
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter