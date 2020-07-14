Partnering with local organizations makes us stronger

Tolerance.ca
~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: ICRC worried about safety of civilians and ready to act as neutral intermediary
~ Ukraine: Independent Journalist Threatened
~ Cambodia: Micro-Loan Borrowers Face Covid-19 Crisis
~ Japanese journalist victim of judicial harassment for “defamatory” retweet
~ Panama: New Trans Discrimination Cases Under Covid-19 Measures
~ US Should Urgently Increase Access to Cooling
~ United States Should Ban Use of Glyphosate on Food Crops
~ How Brazil’s media resist “Bolsonaro system” harassment
~ Niger: Politically motivated trial of journalist must end in her unconditional release
~ COVID-19 threatens to set aid to education back by six years, warns UNESCO
