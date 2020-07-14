Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Independent Journalist Threatened

(Kyiv) – A Ukrainian journalist who wrote about the alleged influence of far-right groups on a fact-checking organization is receiving death threats, and her personal information has been published online, Human Rights Watch said today. Click to expand Image Katerina Sergatskova, an independent Ukrainian journalist who has faced threats online in response to her reporting. © 2020 Private The journalist, Katerina Sergatskova, co-founder of the online media outlet Zaborona, was targeted in Facebook posts in which people posted information, including her home address, a photo of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


