Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Micro-Loan Borrowers Face Covid-19 Crisis

Click to expand Image The National Bank of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 2011.  © 2011 Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Debt relief measures by micro-loan providers in Cambodia are failing to alleviate the serious financial burdens on indebted families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. Indebted families risk having to sell land and housing they depend on to survive. The Cambodian government and the National Bank of Cambodia should urgently suspend debt collection and interest accruals for micro-loan borrowers who are no longer…

© Human Rights Watch


