Human Rights Observatory

How Brazil’s media resist “Bolsonaro system” harassment

ReportsIn this, the second of its quarterly overviews of the press freedom situation in Brazil in 2020, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) analyses the strategy used by President Jair Bolsonaro and his closest allies to keep stoking mistrust of journalists and their work, and how the media have been fighting back.The year has begun terribly for Brazil, which is embroiled in a serious political and institutional crisis and has been hit badly by Covid-19.

© Reporters without borders -


~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: ICRC worried about safety of civilians and ready to act as neutral intermediary
~ Partnering with local organizations makes us stronger
~ Ukraine: Independent Journalist Threatened
~ Cambodia: Micro-Loan Borrowers Face Covid-19 Crisis
~ Japanese journalist victim of judicial harassment for “defamatory” retweet
~ Panama: New Trans Discrimination Cases Under Covid-19 Measures
~ US Should Urgently Increase Access to Cooling
~ United States Should Ban Use of Glyphosate on Food Crops
~ Niger: Politically motivated trial of journalist must end in her unconditional release
~ COVID-19 threatens to set aid to education back by six years, warns UNESCO
