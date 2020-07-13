Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How My Disability Prepared Me for Covid-19

July is Disability Pride Month, and today is Disability Pride Day, a day that celebrates people with disabilities and makes us visible in societies where we are too often ignored. Although Disability Pride Day is American in origin, disability pride unifies people with disabilities globally. Click to expand Image Photo courtesy of Elsie Tellier. As a young woman with cystic fibrosis, celebrating disability pride while in my 149th day of isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on even greater meaning. My body is in many ways limited by my disability; the pain and shortened…

© Human Rights Watch -


