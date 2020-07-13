Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Reveals Global Need to Improve Education Systems

Click to expand Image An empty classroom in Senegal. © 2017 Elin Martinez/Human Rights Watch Over the past several days, governments and global policy makers have been meeting online to discuss progress towards the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs). Unsurprisingly, Covid-19 is at the center of their agenda. They should also acknowledge the pandemic’s impact on education. Unlike conflicts or natural disasters, the Covid-19 pandemic did not destroy schools, but it has weakened many education systems, testing their responsiveness to emergencies, including their ability…

