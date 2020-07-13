Tolerance.ca
Lebanon: New Coalition to Defend Free Speech

(Beirut) – Fourteen Lebanese and international organizations announced on July 13, 2020 the formation of a “Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon” to oppose the Lebanese authorities’ attempts to stifle free speech and opinion in the country, the organizations said today. Members of the coalition documented an alarming increase in attacks on peaceful speech and expression since mass protests in 2015. The attacks have further escalated in the wake of the nationwide protests that began on October 17, 2019, and more than 60 people have been arrested or summoned for interrogation for…

