Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK’s Africa Policy Should be Guided by Rights

Click to expand Image United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson (front row, center) poses for a photo with African state leaders and international officials at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, January 20, 2020.  © 2020 Ben Stansall/Press Association via AP Images Sub-Saharan Africa offers a test of the United Kingdom government’s ambition to be a force for good in the world. A new report by the UK House of Lords international relations committee on policy towards the continent offers an opportunity to reflect on how that ambition could be realised. The UK has a difficult and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19 lockdown in Myanmar exposes precarious position of LGBTQI population
~ Pakistan: Free Editor; Stop Harassing Family Members
~ Iran: Death Penalty for Protest-Related Charges
~ New resources – “Us and Them - From Prejudice to Racism”: Podcasts and musical voyages
~ Duterte’s congressional supporters seal Philippine network’s fate
~ Egyptian spy discovered in Angela Merkel’s press office
~ Baltic countries: Misusing EU sanctions to ban Russian TV channels is not a legitimate tool for promoting reliable information
~ Tanzania suspends another media outlet over its Covid-19 coverage
~ Youth Power against Mis- and Dis-Information on COVID-19
~ UNESCO statement on Hagia Sophia, Istanbul
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter