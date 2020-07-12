Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Free Editor; Stop Harassing Family Members

Click to expand Image Pakistani police escort Mir Shakilur Rehman to court following his arrest in Lahore, Pakistan, March 13, 2020. © 2020 K.M. Chaudhry/AP Photo Pakistani authorities should immediately drop politically motivated charges and release Mir Shakilur Rehman, an editor with Pakistan’s largest media group, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should also stop harassing Rehman’s family members. Rehman, 63, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, has been in pretrial custody for nearly four months. On March 12, 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an anti-corruption…

© Human Rights Watch


