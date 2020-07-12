Tolerance.ca
Iran: Death Penalty for Protest-Related Charges

Click to expand Image Iranian protesters gather around a burning car during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices in the capital Tehran, on November 16, 2019.  © AFP/Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian courts have reportedly issued or upheld at least four execution sentences since late June 2020 in connection to repeated protests against the deterioration of economic conditions and government corruption over the past two years, Human Rights Watch said today. These sentences have been issued on vaguely defined national security charges, and defendants have had restricted access…

© Human Rights Watch -


