Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 lockdown in Myanmar exposes precarious position of LGBTQI population

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ New resources – “Us and Them - From Prejudice to Racism”: Podcasts and musical voyages
~ Duterte’s congressional supporters seal Philippine network’s fate
~ Egyptian spy discovered in Angela Merkel’s press office
~ Baltic countries: Misusing EU sanctions to ban Russian TV channels is not a legitimate tool for promoting reliable information
~ Tanzania suspends another media outlet over its Covid-19 coverage
~ Youth Power against Mis- and Dis-Information on COVID-19
~ UNESCO statement on Hagia Sophia, Istanbul
~ Three years after Liu Xiaobo’s death, at least ten press freedom defenders at risk of dying in China’s prisons
~ A Nordic Comeback on Human Rights
~ Cameroon: Civilians Forced to Do Guard Duty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter