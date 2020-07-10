Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Duterte’s congressional supporters seal Philippine network’s fate

NewsA request by the Philippines’ biggest radio and TV network for a new franchise has been rejected by a congressional committee in a vote that will go down in history as a flagrant violation of the country’s constitution, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said, urging support for the #HoldTheLine coalition as the way to respond. TV screens will remain dark and radio sets silent as a result of this morning’s decision by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises to drive the final nails into the ABS-CBN network’s

© Reporters without borders -


