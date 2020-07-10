Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egyptian spy discovered in Angela Merkel’s press office

NewsThe German authorities are investigating a suspected Egyptian spy who was working in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office and had access to information about Egyptian exile journalists. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities to make sure this information was not used to silence President El-Sisi’s critics in Egypt.According to a German interior ministry report publi

