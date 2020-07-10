Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baltic countries: Misusing EU sanctions to ban Russian TV channels is not a legitimate tool for promoting reliable information

NewsLatvia and Lithuania have just banned Russian TV channels, arguing they are implementing European Union sanctions. As Riga calls on all EU member states to follow suit, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the abuse of the sanctions regime. The National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP)

© Reporters without borders -


