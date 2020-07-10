Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania suspends another media outlet over its Covid-19 coverage

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the unwarranted suspension of a reputable privately-owned Tanzanian Web TV for criticizing the government’s coronavirus response. The Tanzanian authorities must cease their repeated and systematic harassment of independent media outlets, RSF said.The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority, which regulates the media, announced on 6 July that it was suspending Kwa

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New resources – “Us and Them - From Prejudice to Racism”: Podcasts and musical voyages
~ Duterte’s congressional supporters seal Philippine network’s fate
~ Egyptian spy discovered in Angela Merkel’s press office
~ Baltic countries: Misusing EU sanctions to ban Russian TV channels is not a legitimate tool for promoting reliable information
~ Youth Power against Mis- and Dis-Information on COVID-19
~ UNESCO statement on Hagia Sophia, Istanbul
~ Three years after Liu Xiaobo’s death, at least ten press freedom defenders at risk of dying in China’s prisons
~ A Nordic Comeback on Human Rights
~ Cameroon: Civilians Forced to Do Guard Duty
~ Russia: Dozens of Journalists Detained for Peaceful Protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter