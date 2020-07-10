Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Civilians Forced to Do Guard Duty

Click to expand Image Lists of civilians forced by the military into night guard duty displayed on a wall at the Mozogo market, Far North region, Cameroon. At the bottom of the lists are instructions from local authorities: “Each shift supervisor and each soldier on duty are required to call and notify those who reported for duty and those who did not to punish the latter. The shift begins at 7:00 pm and ends at 4:00 am." April 2020, © Private 2020 Soldiers in Mozogo, in the Far North region of Cameroon, have forced civilians to perform local night guard duty to protect against attacks…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A Nordic Comeback on Human Rights
~ Russia: Dozens of Journalists Detained for Peaceful Protests
~ Tajikistan: Intensified Pressure on Dissidents’ Families
~ Lebanon in the Dark
~ Music Shouldn’t Stop at Hong Kong’s School Gates
~ US Nursing Home Residents Should Know Their Rights
~ UAE: Omani Sentenced to Life in Tainted Trial
~ Bangladesh: Move Rohingya from Dangerous Silt Island
~ US Takes Key Action for Human Rights in China
~ US Consumer Protection Agency Scraps ‘Payday Loan’ Rules
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter