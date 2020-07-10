Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Dozens of Journalists Detained for Peaceful Protests

Click to expand Image Mariya Starikova stands in front of the FSB building in Moscow with a placard reading “Freedom to Ivan Safronov”, July 7, 2020. © 2020 Kommersant Photo/Aleksandr Kazakov (Moscow) – Dozens of journalists in Russia face fines or detention for peacefully protesting in solidarity with their colleagues whom authorities are criminally prosecuting for their journalism work, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian authorities should immediately drop the charges against the protesters and other journalists and end attacks on freedom of expression. In most cases, police invoked…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


