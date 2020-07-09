Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Takes Key Action for Human Rights in China

Click to expand Image A child rests near the entrance to a mosque, where a banner reads "Love the party, Love the country" in the old city district of Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region, November 4, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan The US government took a crucial step for human rights in China today by imposing targeted sanctions on four top Xinjiang officials, freezing their assets in the United States and banning them from entering the country. This is the second time the US government has used the Global Magnitsky Act – effective since 2017 – to hold Chinese officials accountable…

